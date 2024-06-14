Elaine Welteroth announces second pregnancy with Jonathan Singletary

Elaine Welteroth is enroute to welcome baby no.2!
The Award-winning journalist has announced that she is expecting for the second time with spouse Jonathan Singletary.
As reported by PEOPLE, Elaine made the announcement during the birthFUND Brunch Fundraiser on Thursday, June 13, 2024,
"This was not part of my plan. This is God's plan. But as we were building birthFUND, I happened to find out that my baby's going to be part of the first birthFund cohort. So, let's go! Let's go," the Grown-ish writer exclaimed joyfully.
"And Kimberly and Allegra are my midwives again. So let's do this, joyfully. Thank you all so much,” she added.
The Project Runway judge while talking about her second time experience noted that she feels “honestly so much better.”
"So good and so much better than I did last time because this time I have a midwife from the beginning. Last time I didn't even discover midwifery until my third trimester. I didn't even work up the nerve to do a home birth until week 36. So this time, my experience of pregnancy has transformed because I have access," Elaine described.
Welteroth welcomed her first newborn, Silver Isley in April, 2022. The couple tied the knot in May, 2020.