Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction  

Barry Keoghan, who briefly dated renowned popstar Sabrina Carpenter, recently spoke about his struggles with drug addiction.
In a recent interview with Authentic Hollywood, the Saltburn actor confessed to using drugs months after his high-profile breakup with the Please Please Please crooner.
"I’m not in denial any more. I understand that I do have an addiction, and I am an addict, you know, when you accept that, you finally can move on, and learn to work with it," The Batman actor.
The 32-year-old Irish star further revealed that shortly after the death of his mother, who tragically passed away when he was at the tender age of 12, his father died from "similar" struggles.
"I’ve lost two uncles and a cousin to drugs, that should be enough to go, oK, if I dabble here, I’m f–ked.’ But your curiosity is a powerful thing," the Eternals actor stated.
The father-of-one noted, "But your curiosity is a powerful thing. Sometimes it’s beneficial, and sometimes it’s detrimental for me, it was detrimental. Even my son coming into this world didn’t stop me from being curious."
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan relationship timeline:
This bombshell update comes after Barry parted ways from the popular musician in December 2024 after a year of dating.
For those unaware, Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter first romantically linked in December 2023, after being spotted together in Los Angeles, sparing rumors.