Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter parted ways in December 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025
Sabrina Carpenters ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction  

Barry Keoghan, who briefly dated renowned popstar Sabrina Carpenter, recently spoke about his struggles with drug addiction.

In a recent interview with Authentic Hollywood, the Saltburn actor confessed to using drugs months after his high-profile breakup with the Please Please Please crooner.

"I’m not in denial any more. I understand that I do have an addiction, and I am an addict, you know, when you accept that, you finally can move on, and learn to work with it," The Batman actor.

The 32-year-old Irish star further revealed that shortly after the death of his mother, who tragically passed away when he was at the tender age of 12, his father died from "similar" struggles.

"I’ve lost two uncles and a cousin to drugs, that should be enough to go, oK, if I dabble here, I’m f–ked.’ But your curiosity is a powerful thing," the Eternals actor stated.

The father-of-one noted, "But your curiosity is a powerful thing. Sometimes it’s beneficial, and sometimes it’s detrimental for me, it was detrimental. Even my son coming into this world didn’t stop me from being curious."

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan relationship timeline: 

This bombshell update comes after Barry parted ways from the popular musician in December 2024 after a year of dating.

For those unaware, Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter first romantically linked in December 2023, after being spotted together in Los Angeles, sparing rumors. 

Jonas Brothers to break brief musical hiatus with upcoming TOUR20
Jonas Brothers to break brief musical hiatus with upcoming TOUR20
The Jonas Brothers' upcoming TOUR20 will kick off in August this year
Brad Pitt brings back his signature 90s buzz cut during LA appearance
Brad Pitt brings back his signature 90s buzz cut during LA appearance
The ‘F1’ star, Brad Pitt, was spotted showing off his iconic haircut from the 90s during recent outing in Los Angeles
Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants
Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants
The ‘Carnival’ rapper posted a series of antisemitic statements and called himself ‘Nazi’ over the past few months
'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45
'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45
Sheinelle Jones announced break from her popular TV show 'Today' in January this year
Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel
Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' expected to release in theatres in March next year
Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their special day by reminiscing about heartfelt wedding memories
Hailey Bieber marks son Jack's 9-month milestone with heartfelt photo
Hailey Bieber marks son Jack's 9-month milestone with heartfelt photo
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Jack Blues Bieber on August 23, 2024
Vin Diesel drops BTS of new 'Fast X: Part 2' film with Paul Walker's brother
Vin Diesel drops BTS of new 'Fast X: Part 2' film with Paul Walker's brother
The 'F9' star's upcoming 'Fast X: Part 2' slated to be released across theatres in March next year
Dave Shapiro, Sound Talent Group co-founder, dies in San Diego plane crash
Dave Shapiro, Sound Talent Group co-founder, dies in San Diego plane crash
The renowned music agent, Dave Shapiro, passes away at the age of 42 in a tragic plane crash
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'tried to kill’ him rumours
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'tried to kill’ him rumours
Jamie Foxx sets the record straight on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs murder attempt conspiracy
Michael Jackson biopic hit with setbacks as studio plans major changes
Michael Jackson biopic hit with setbacks as studio plans major changes
The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic is unlikely to hit theaters before the end of 2025
Victoria Beckham, David attend TIME100 dinner amid Brooklyn feud
Victoria Beckham, David attend TIME100 dinner amid Brooklyn feud
David Beckham receives gushing tribute from wife Victoria Beckham on TIME100 honour