Billy Joel calls off upcoming gigs after brain disorder diagnosis

The 'Piano Man' singer Billy Joel has halted all his musical activities amid the severe health scare

  • May 24, 2025
Billy Joel has shared a devastating news with his fans and well-wishers.

On Friday, May 23, the Uptown Girl crooner turned to his social media to reveal that he has been diagnosed with brain disorder Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

Giving details of his condition, Joel's team share an official statement noting, "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance."

The team added, "Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."


Sharing Joel's personal messaging, the social media post red, "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience and thank you for understanding."

Alexis Roderick Joel, the 76-year-old singer's wife also expressed her gratitude for the support and for the medics who are taking care of Joel.

About Billy Joel's brain disorder

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is described as a brain disorder where access cerebrospinal fluid gets collected in the brain's ventricles.

Billy Joel's upcoming tour included 17 shows in stadium across North America and England.

The news came after the She's Got a Way singer had postponed his tour for four months due to a surgery for an unspecified medical condition.

On June 4, 2025 Tribeca Festival will be premiering Billy Joel: And So It Goes, a two-part HBO documentary exploring Joel's life and music, however his attendance is not confirmed given the shocking diagnosis.

