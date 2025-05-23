Hailey Bieber marks son Jack's 9-month milestone with heartfelt photo

Hailey Bieber is celebrating her little one’s big milestone!
The Rhode founder took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 23, to mark her baby boy Jack Blues Bieber’s turning nine months old with an adorable photo.
In the black-and-white photo, Jack could be seen sitting on a wooden floor, dressed in a white top and dark bottoms.
Although, his face was turned away from the camera, the tender glimpse revealed the baby's growing features.
"My sweet baby is 9 months old today," the model, who recently graved vogue cover, sweetly wrote over the photo.
Baby Jack’s heartfelt milestone comes days after, Hailey motherhood in an interview with Vogue for their Summer issue, revealing she experienced postpartum dysphoria after becoming mom.
"Every day I have to talk to myself, like, 'Hailey, you had a baby. You grew a human. You birthed a human. It's okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time,” she shared.
About Jack Blues Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, announced the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23, 2024.
The Sorry singer shared an adorable photo of the newborn's tiny foot on Instagram, penning, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.”
Since then, they have posted multiple photos of the little one, but they have never shown his face.