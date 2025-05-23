Entertainment

Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' expected to release in theatres in March next year

Anne Hathaway's iconic movie The Devil Wears Prada has reportedly marked its return with an exciting sequel.

The comedy-drama film has seemingly made its return to the big screens after making its record-breaking success at the box office in 2006.

People have reported that the upcoming sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, will be released in theatres on May 1st, 2026.

Initially, the second installment of the iconic film was confirmed by the Puck News in July 2024 after the rumors had swirled for years.

The movie was written by the popular writer Aline Brosh McKenna, who adopted Weisberger’s novel into the original film's screenplay attached.

According to Deadline, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be launched under the same production as the original film.

While Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci have been officially signed for the next series.

For those unaware, in The Devil Wears Prada, Ana portrayed the role of fashion newbie as Andy Sachs, while Meryl played the character of a powerful Miranda Priestley.

On the other hand, Emily Blunt as a vicious assistant, Emily, and Stanley Tucci had become Miranda's [Meryl's] right-hand Nigel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 plot: 

As per Variety, the new sequel of the film follows Miranda Priestley’s life chronicles as she "Navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs."

As of now, neither Anne Hathaway nor Meryl Streep has confirmed their presence in The Devil Wears Prada 2

