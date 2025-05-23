Entertainment

Vin Diesel drops BTS of new 'Fast X: Part 2' film with Paul Walker's brother

The 'F9' star's upcoming 'Fast X: Part 2' slated to be released across theatres in March next year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  May 23, 2025
Vin Diesel drops BTS of new Fast X: Part 2 film with Paul Walkers brother
Vin Diesel drops BTS of new 'Fast X: Part 2' film with Paul Walker's brother  

Vin Diesel has shared Behind-the-scenes of the new Fast & Furious sequel with the late actor, Paul Walker’s younger brother, Cody Walker.

On Friday, May 23rd, the 57-year-old American actor turned to his official Instagram handle to share the rare photo with the deceased actor’s little brother. 

In the viral snapshot, Vin and Cody were beaming with joy while posing for a selfie as they both stood at a car racing stadium. 

The Fast X actor scribbled a caption for his post, "Here’s to all who continue to support and promote the car culture… We see you. True fans, you’re a special breed."

Paul Walker's fatal car accident: 

For those unaware, Paul Walker passed away in a fatal car accident in November 2013 while filming for Furious 7.

According to media reports, after Paul's tragic death, his youngest brother, Cody, helped complete the final scenes for his late brother’s character, Brian O'Connor, in the film Furious 7.

Fans reaction on Fast X: Part Two: 

As Vin's post gained popularity on social media, several fans began speculating whether the two began filming for their movie Fast X’s upcoming series.

One fan commented on the XXX: Return of Xander Cage actor's post," We want Brian back for Fast 11."

"For a second I thought I was seeing Paul," another admirer wrote with a sad face emoji.

The Fast X: Part 2 is set to be released in theatres in March 2026, as the film is said to be the final and eleventh series of the film's popular franchise.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker's iconic movie, The Fast and the Furious debuted in 2001. 

The Fast X was released in May 2023. 

