Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary  

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her third wedding anniversary with her husband, Travis Barker, in a heartfelt tribute.
The renowned reality TV star took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, May 22nd, to share a sweet honor for her life partner to mark the big day in style.
Kourtney released a few throwback intimate photos from her wedding reception which took place in Italy three years ago.
In the viral frame, The Kardashians starlet was wearing her white bridal mini-dress while Travis was in a black tuxedo suit.
The other image showed the couple sharing a PDA-filled moment before walking down the aisle.
She also included a picture of herself walking down the aisle while showing off her dramatic long veil dominating the entire venue.
For her wedding day, the TV star-turned-businesswoman wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana's white mini dress.
Kourtney and Travis legally exchanged marital vows in a Santa Barbara courthouse wedding on May 15th, 2022.
The mom-of-three penned a heartwarming caption for her post, "F*** I love this man."
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker initially sparked romance speculations in September 2018, after being spotted together at a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles.
They began publicly displaying PDAs on social media, leading to their relationship being revealed.
Kourtney and Travis made their relationship official at the 2021 MTV VMAs before their high-profile marriage.