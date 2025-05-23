'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45 

Sheinelle Marie Jones' life partner, Uche Ojeh, tragically passed away after battling with an aggressive form of brain cancer at the age of 45.
The Today show anchor, Savannah Guthrie, made the somber announcement during the broadcast of the show on Friday, May 23rd, 2025.
She announced, "With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and 'Today' co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away."
"After a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," Savannah lamented.
The 53-year-old broadcaster further said, "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle's perfect partner in life."
Why Sheinelle Jones announces hiatus from 'Today'?
On January 15th, the media person announced that she was taking a break from her talk show Today to spend quality time with her family.
Taking to Instagram, she released a brief statement, saying she wanted to focus on her family at home.
"Hi everybody. I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter," Sheinelle Marie Jones added.
Sheinelle and Uche have been married since 2007.
The couple are also parents to their three kids, including a son, Kayin, 15, and their fraternal twins Uche and Clara, 12.