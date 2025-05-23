Entertainment

'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45

Sheinelle Jones announced break from her popular TV show 'Today' in January this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Today show co-host Sheinelle Jones husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45
'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45 

Sheinelle Marie Jones' life partner, Uche Ojeh, tragically passed away after battling with an aggressive form of brain cancer at the age of 45.

The Today show anchor, Savannah Guthrie, made the somber announcement during the broadcast of the show on Friday, May 23rd, 2025.

She announced, "With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and 'Today' co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away."

"After a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," Savannah lamented.

The 53-year-old broadcaster further said, "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle's perfect partner in life."

Why Sheinelle Jones announces hiatus from 'Today'?

On January 15th, the media person announced that she was taking a break from her talk show Today to spend quality time with her family.

Taking to Instagram, she released a brief statement, saying she wanted to focus on her family at home. 

"Hi everybody. I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter," Sheinelle Marie Jones added.

Sheinelle and Uche have been married since 2007.

The couple are also parents to their three kids, including a son, Kayin, 15, and their fraternal twins Uche and Clara, 12.  

Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants
Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants
The ‘Carnival’ rapper posted a series of antisemitic statements and called himself ‘Nazi’ over the past few months
Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel
Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' expected to release in theatres in March next year
Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their special day by reminiscing about heartfelt wedding memories
Hailey Bieber marks son Jack's 9-month milestone with heartfelt photo
Hailey Bieber marks son Jack's 9-month milestone with heartfelt photo
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Jack Blues Bieber on August 23, 2024
Vin Diesel drops BTS of new 'Fast X: Part 2' film with Paul Walker's brother
Vin Diesel drops BTS of new 'Fast X: Part 2' film with Paul Walker's brother
The 'F9' star's upcoming 'Fast X: Part 2' slated to be released across theatres in March next year
Dave Shapiro, Sound Talent Group co-founder, dies in San Diego plane crash
Dave Shapiro, Sound Talent Group co-founder, dies in San Diego plane crash
The renowned music agent, Dave Shapiro, passes away at the age of 42 in a tragic plane crash
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'tried to kill’ him rumours
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'tried to kill’ him rumours
Jamie Foxx sets the record straight on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs murder attempt conspiracy
Michael Jackson biopic hit with setbacks as studio plans major changes
Michael Jackson biopic hit with setbacks as studio plans major changes
The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic is unlikely to hit theaters before the end of 2025
Victoria Beckham, David attend TIME100 dinner amid Brooklyn feud
Victoria Beckham, David attend TIME100 dinner amid Brooklyn feud
David Beckham receives gushing tribute from wife Victoria Beckham on TIME100 honour
Dolly Parton breaks silence on starring in Jennifer Aniston's ‘9 to 5’
Dolly Parton breaks silence on starring in Jennifer Aniston's ‘9 to 5’
Dolly Parton played Doralee Rhodes in the 1980s comedy classic film ‘9 to 5’
Gigi Hadid's sister makes shocking claim about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
Gigi Hadid's sister makes shocking claim about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their romance in October 2023 and have been together since then
Taylor Swift unhappy over Blake Lively drama involving Justin Baldoni
Taylor Swift unhappy over Blake Lively drama involving Justin Baldoni
'Lover' songstress was initially name-dropped in Justin Baldoni’s bombshell $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively