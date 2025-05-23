Jonas Brothers to break brief musical hiatus with upcoming TOUR20  

Kevin Jonas recently revealed exciting details about his Jonas Brothers upcoming concert TOUR20.
The 37-year-old American musician and actor told PEOPLE about completing the 20 years in the musical industry.
Kevin stated, "It's great for the summer, the pool, you know, golf course, the beach, wherever you are, hot day."
"A night out in New York City is always a good time," the singer-turned-actor said before adding, "It’s just wild to think that we've been a part of people's lives for this long, but I think what's cool is that it's continuing to be new."
Furthermore, he noted, "You know not only are we going on tour, but the album comes out two days before. They're just incredible, and I'm so proud of it and the work that everyone put in."
Shortly after Kevin’s eldest brother, Nick Jonas’ Broadway run in The Last Five Years and the release of his other brother Joe Jonas’ second solo music album, Music for People Who Believe in Love.
Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour:
The Jonas Brothers are set to break their long musical break with their highly-anticipated concert TOUR20 tour, which kicks off on August 10th, 2025.
They will next perform in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Multiple media tabloids reported that the Jonas Brothers will also release an upcoming seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown, on August 8th, 2025.