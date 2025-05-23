Entertainment

Jonas Brothers to break brief musical hiatus with upcoming TOUR20

The Jonas Brothers' upcoming TOUR20 will kick off in August this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Jonas Brothers to break brief musical hiatus with upcoming TOUR20
Jonas Brothers to break brief musical hiatus with upcoming TOUR20  

Kevin Jonas recently revealed exciting details about his Jonas Brothers upcoming concert TOUR20.

The 37-year-old American musician and actor told PEOPLE about completing the 20 years in the musical industry.

Kevin stated, "It's great for the summer, the pool, you know, golf course, the beach, wherever you are, hot day."

"A night out in New York City is always a good time," the singer-turned-actor said before adding, "It’s just wild to think that we've been a part of people's lives for this long, but I think what's cool is that it's continuing to be new."

Furthermore, he noted, "You know not only are we going on tour, but the album comes out two days before. They're just incredible, and I'm so proud of it and the work that everyone put in."

Shortly after Kevin’s eldest brother, Nick Jonas’ Broadway run in The Last Five Years and the release of his other brother Joe Jonas’ second solo music album, Music for People Who Believe in Love.

Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour: 

The Jonas Brothers are set to break their long musical break with their highly-anticipated concert TOUR20 tour, which kicks off on August 10th, 2025. 

They will next perform in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Multiple media tabloids reported that the Jonas Brothers will also release an upcoming seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown, on August 8th, 2025. 

Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter parted ways in December 2023
Brad Pitt brings back his signature 90s buzz cut during LA appearance
Brad Pitt brings back his signature 90s buzz cut during LA appearance
The ‘F1’ star, Brad Pitt, was spotted showing off his iconic haircut from the 90s during recent outing in Los Angeles
Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants
Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants
The ‘Carnival’ rapper posted a series of antisemitic statements and called himself ‘Nazi’ over the past few months
'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45
'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45
Sheinelle Jones announced break from her popular TV show 'Today' in January this year
Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel
Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' expected to release in theatres in March next year
Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their special day by reminiscing about heartfelt wedding memories
Hailey Bieber marks son Jack's 9-month milestone with heartfelt photo
Hailey Bieber marks son Jack's 9-month milestone with heartfelt photo
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Jack Blues Bieber on August 23, 2024
Vin Diesel drops BTS of new 'Fast X: Part 2' film with Paul Walker's brother
Vin Diesel drops BTS of new 'Fast X: Part 2' film with Paul Walker's brother
The 'F9' star's upcoming 'Fast X: Part 2' slated to be released across theatres in March next year
Dave Shapiro, Sound Talent Group co-founder, dies in San Diego plane crash
Dave Shapiro, Sound Talent Group co-founder, dies in San Diego plane crash
The renowned music agent, Dave Shapiro, passes away at the age of 42 in a tragic plane crash
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'tried to kill’ him rumours
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'tried to kill’ him rumours
Jamie Foxx sets the record straight on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs murder attempt conspiracy
Michael Jackson biopic hit with setbacks as studio plans major changes
Michael Jackson biopic hit with setbacks as studio plans major changes
The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic is unlikely to hit theaters before the end of 2025
Victoria Beckham, David attend TIME100 dinner amid Brooklyn feud
Victoria Beckham, David attend TIME100 dinner amid Brooklyn feud
David Beckham receives gushing tribute from wife Victoria Beckham on TIME100 honour