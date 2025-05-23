Brad Pitt brings back his signature 90s buzz cut during LA appearance

Brad Pitt is officially aging backwards!
During his recent outing in Los Angeles, California, the 61-year-old legendary American actor was spotted debuting a bold haircut, ditching his salt-and-pepper tresses.
In a significant change to his appearance, the F1 star brought back his iconic buzz cut that he rocked back in the 1990s.
The Troy actor was spotted driving his car in LA when he was captured behind the wheel, looking handsome in a white button-up jacket. He also sported light beard, and a pair of stylish sunglasses during the buzzworthy appearance.
Pitt has previously rocked the buzz cut in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Fans’ reaction to Brad Pitt’s new look:
Gushing over their favorite star, Brad Pitt’s fans penned their heartwarming reactions on social media.
“He's a flame. Young, Middle Aged. Old,” adored one.
A second expressed, “I bet this guy still looks gorgeous at 90. He's the epitome of male beauty.”
“He looks good no matter what,” praised a third.
Meanwhile, a fourth noted, “Really doesn't matter what hairstyle or clothes, he is the most handsome man on earth.”
Brad Pitt’s upcoming film:
Brad Pitt will soon thrill his fans on the big screens with his upcoming sports drama film, F1. The movie is slated to release internationally on June 25, 2025, and will hit theatres in the US and Canada on June 27.
Moreover, the actor is also currently filming for another movie, titled Heart of the Beast, alongside J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe.