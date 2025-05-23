Entertainment

Brad Pitt brings back his signature 90s buzz cut during LA appearance

The ‘F1’ star, Brad Pitt, was spotted showing off his iconic haircut from the 90s during recent outing in Los Angeles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Brad Pitt brings back his signature 90s buzz cut during LA appearance
Brad Pitt brings back his signature 90s buzz cut during LA appearance

Brad Pitt is officially aging backwards!

During his recent outing in Los Angeles, California, the 61-year-old legendary American actor was spotted debuting a bold haircut, ditching his salt-and-pepper tresses.

In a significant change to his appearance, the F1 star brought back his iconic buzz cut that he rocked back in the 1990s.

The Troy actor was spotted driving his car in LA when he was captured behind the wheel, looking handsome in a white button-up jacket. He also sported light beard, and a pair of stylish sunglasses during the buzzworthy appearance.

Pitt has previously rocked the buzz cut in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

P.C. BACKGRID
P.C. BACKGRID


Fans’ reaction to Brad Pitt’s new look:

Gushing over their favorite star, Brad Pitt’s fans penned their heartwarming reactions on social media.

“He's a flame. Young, Middle Aged. Old,” adored one.

A second expressed, “I bet this guy still looks gorgeous at 90. He's the epitome of male beauty.”

“He looks good no matter what,” praised a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth noted, “Really doesn't matter what hairstyle or clothes, he is the most handsome man on earth.”

Brad Pitt’s upcoming film:

Brad Pitt will soon thrill his fans on the big screens with his upcoming sports drama film, F1. The movie is slated to release internationally on June 25, 2025, and will hit theatres in the US and Canada on June 27.

Moreover, the actor is also currently filming for another movie, titled Heart of the Beast, alongside J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe.

Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter parted ways in December 2023
Jonas Brothers to break brief musical hiatus with upcoming TOUR20
Jonas Brothers to break brief musical hiatus with upcoming TOUR20
The Jonas Brothers' upcoming TOUR20 will kick off in August this year
Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants
Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants
The ‘Carnival’ rapper posted a series of antisemitic statements and called himself ‘Nazi’ over the past few months
'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45
'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45
Sheinelle Jones announced break from her popular TV show 'Today' in January this year
Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel
Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' expected to release in theatres in March next year
Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their special day by reminiscing about heartfelt wedding memories
Hailey Bieber marks son Jack's 9-month milestone with heartfelt photo
Hailey Bieber marks son Jack's 9-month milestone with heartfelt photo
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Jack Blues Bieber on August 23, 2024
Vin Diesel drops BTS of new 'Fast X: Part 2' film with Paul Walker's brother
Vin Diesel drops BTS of new 'Fast X: Part 2' film with Paul Walker's brother
The 'F9' star's upcoming 'Fast X: Part 2' slated to be released across theatres in March next year
Dave Shapiro, Sound Talent Group co-founder, dies in San Diego plane crash
Dave Shapiro, Sound Talent Group co-founder, dies in San Diego plane crash
The renowned music agent, Dave Shapiro, passes away at the age of 42 in a tragic plane crash
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'tried to kill’ him rumours
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'tried to kill’ him rumours
Jamie Foxx sets the record straight on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs murder attempt conspiracy
Michael Jackson biopic hit with setbacks as studio plans major changes
Michael Jackson biopic hit with setbacks as studio plans major changes
The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic is unlikely to hit theaters before the end of 2025
Victoria Beckham, David attend TIME100 dinner amid Brooklyn feud
Victoria Beckham, David attend TIME100 dinner amid Brooklyn feud
David Beckham receives gushing tribute from wife Victoria Beckham on TIME100 honour