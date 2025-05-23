Jamie Foxx breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'tried to kill’ him rumours

Jamie Foxx has finally addressed the rumours that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs “tried to kill” him.
During his recent appearance on roundtable discussion hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, the American actor broke silence on the viral conspiracy theory about his medical emergency in 2023.
The Annie star revealed that when he was sedated during the hospital visit, he tried to sneak a look at his phone and found that the internet has been bombarded with the bizarre theories.
He shared being confused at that time by the baseless rumours, saying, “I didn’t know what the outside world was saying and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f–king perfect shape. [I see things like,] ‘Puffy tried to kill me.”
He continued, “When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, 'These bitch-ass motherf–kers are trying to clone me.'”
Jamie admitted going to his psychiatrist the next morning, “I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas.”
After some sessions, the psychiatrist simply responded, “I think we’re going to lower your dosage.”
Jamie Foxx 2023 health scare:
Jamie Foxx also explained that his heath scare was caused by a brain bleed, followed by a stroke, leading to his hospitalisation in 2023.