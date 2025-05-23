Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants

In a shocking turn of events, Kanye West has penned a public apology after making several antisemitic statements in the past few months.
Taking to his X account on Thursday, May 22, the Carnival rapper claimed that he is done with hating Jews and making harsh antisemitic remarks in a series of posts.
In the first post, the 47-year-old American rapper and singer stated, “I am done with antisemitism,” followed by another update that read, “I love all people.”
Asking for forgiveness, Ye penned, “God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God.”
Sharing reason behind his disgraced behavior, the Vultures 1 rapper claimed that everything he had done over the past few months was due to the stress caused by his custody issues with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Ye and Kim share joint legal and phsyical custody of their four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
The rapper also spilled on what suddenly made him realize his mistakes, writing, “I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again. Share peace. Share love.”
Kanye West declares himself ‘Nazi’:
On the 2025 Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) on May 8, 2025, Kanye West released a shocking new track titled Heil Hitler, in which he declared himself a Nazi.
In the song, he also unleashed veil attacks on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and current wife, Bianca Censori.