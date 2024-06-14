Cole Swindell gets hitched to Courtney Little in Sonoma

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little are united in wedlock!
The Single Saturday Night singer got married to his affianced in stunning ceremony held on June 12, 2020, in Somona, Burkina Faso.
The newly-weds broke the news simultaneously via their Instagram accounts, posting a ravishing photo captioned, “The Swindells 6.12.24.“
In the snap shared by the couple, Swindell was seen wearing black suit paired with boots and a black hat.
Whereas, the former NBA dancer can be seen dressed in an exquisite wedding gown.
Their friends and family overloaded the comment section with their well wishes and prayers.
Updating her Instagram bio, Courtney tagged her hubby’s account and penned, “Wife to @coleswindell.”
The couple has posted multiple stories on their Instagram accounts soon after their wedding, documenting their intimate time together.
For the unversed, the She Had Me at Heads Carolina singer announced his engagement with Courtney last year in May, 2023.
Swindell met Courtney at NASCAR event, after which she was featured in his music video Some Habits.