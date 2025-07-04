Emma Watson sparks dating rumors after cozy outing with mystery man  

Emma Watson seemingly found her new love interest in England!
The Harry Potter alum was recently spotted spending quality time with a new mystery man in an Oxford park on July 1st.
According to onlookers, the rumored couple was having some lighthearted conversations during their romantic outing.
Emma, who is currently pursuing her Master's degree at Oxford, looked chic in a green and white dress, which she paired with black sunglasses.
Her new partner was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts for their intimate date.
According to the insiders, the two were laughing and making each other laugh during their painting session at Port Meadow Country Park.
Inside Emma Watson's new romantic outing:
"I saw them for like 40 minutes. They were having a general chat and making each other laugh, which was cute," an eyewitness noted.
The tipster added, "We arrived just after 3.30 pm and one of my friends went for a dip in the lake. Once he got out there, they were there."
As of now, it is not confirmed whether the two are romantically connected.
Emma Watson's past relationship with Brandon Green:
For those unaware, Emma Watson had briefly dated her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Green, son of the most controversial businessman, Sir Philip.
The former couple parted ways in 2023 after spending 18 months in a "serious" relationship.
Emma and Brandon reportedly broke up due to the critically acclaimed actress's religious beliefs.