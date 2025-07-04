Lana Del Rey, Addison Rae stun fans with live ‘Diet Pepsi’ at Wembley


Lana Del Rey surprised a packed Wembley Stadium crowd with an unexpected and unforgettable moment.

The Summertime Sadness songstress brought TikTok star and budding pop singer Addison Rae onstage for a surprise duet during her sold-out show.

The crowd went wild when  Rae made a surprise appearance during Lana’s stop in London, treating fans to a live performance of Diet Pepsi.

Soon after the duo performed, the fans turned to X to react to the videos of them singing together.

As one fan penned on X(former Twitter): “ICONICCCCCCC, adding, “OH MY GOD.”

Another fan added, “i love this so much i could cry i wasn't there omg.”

The third wrote, “This is so iconic.”

While the fourth noted, “Omg yesss we need the remix immediately.”

For her iconic performance, Lana donned a look exclusively created for her by Valentino's Creative Director Alessandro Michele.

Her outfit was a gold chantilly lace waisted dress with ankle-length flared skirt, strapless heart shaped neckline and sleeve detail.

She completed her look with a beige satin belt detail with bow and long ruffles on the back.

The performance comes a week after Lana passionately kissed her husband Jeremy Dufrene onstage while performing in Cardiff.

During her show, she stopped mid-performance to run up to her husband, who was standing backstage.

