Jennifer Lopez pens painful lyrics amid divorce buzz with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is once again letting her music do the talking, and fans believe her latest lyrics are laced with pointed references to her rumored split from husband Ben Affleck.
The This Is Me… Now singer debuted six new songs at an exclusive listening party for 30 lucky fans in Los Angeles this week.
As per US Weekly, Lopez, 55, played five upbeat tracks, Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight and Birthday, and one ballad, Wreckage of You, all of which will appear on the setlist for her upcoming international tour alongside greatest hits and fan favorites, including 2001’s Play.
“Wreckage of You is a pop ballad that she told us she cowrote and recorded two weeks ago,” attendee Edgardo Luis Rivera told the outlet.
A source added, “She said she was lying in bed after a long day of tour rehearsals when the idea of the song came to her. She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself. Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger.”
Lopez, who parted ways with Ben Affleck last year, “kept thinking of the word ‘wreck’ because it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed,” Rivera shared.
The attendee mentioned, “In fact, the lyrics of the song are, ‘I’m stronger after the wreckage of you.'”
Another partygoer added that Wreckage of You is a “very emotional, empowering song about walking away from a relationship and coming out a stronger person.”
To note, it came after Jennifer Lopez divorced from her fourth husband Ben Affleck last August on what would have been their second wedding anniversary.