Jennifer Lopez pens painful lyrics amid divorce buzz with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez pens painful lyrics amid divorce buzz with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez pens painful lyrics amid divorce buzz with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is once again letting her music do the talking, and fans believe her latest lyrics are laced with pointed references to her rumored split from husband Ben Affleck.

The This Is Me… Now singer debuted six new songs at an exclusive listening party for 30 lucky fans in Los Angeles this week.

As per US Weekly, Lopez, 55, played five upbeat tracks, Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight and Birthday, and one ballad, Wreckage of You, all of which will appear on the setlist for her upcoming international tour alongside greatest hits and fan favorites, including 2001’s Play.

“Wreckage of You is a pop ballad that she told us she cowrote and recorded two weeks ago,” attendee Edgardo Luis Rivera told the outlet.

A source added, “She said she was lying in bed after a long day of tour rehearsals when the idea of the song came to her. She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself. Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger.”

Lopez, who parted ways with Ben Affleck last year, “kept thinking of the word ‘wreck’ because it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed,” Rivera shared.

The attendee mentioned, “In fact, the lyrics of the song are, ‘I’m stronger after the wreckage of you.'”

Another partygoer added that Wreckage of You is a “very emotional, empowering song about walking away from a relationship and coming out a stronger person.”

To note, it came after Jennifer Lopez divorced from her fourth husband Ben Affleck last August on what would have been their second wedding anniversary.

Read more : Entertainment
Emma Watson sparks dating rumors after cozy outing with mystery man
Emma Watson sparks dating rumors after cozy outing with mystery man
The 'Beauty and the Beast' starlet was spotted alongside her new companion at Oxford park earlier this week
Usher cancels series of Australian concerts without explanation
Usher cancels series of Australian concerts without explanation
'Hey Daddy' singer cancelled the slew of shows from Down Under tour
Victoria Beckham drops throwback steamy snap with David for 26 anniversary
Victoria Beckham drops throwback steamy snap with David for 26 anniversary
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in July, 1999
Jennifer Lopez looks glum in first outing after taking new step with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez looks glum in first outing after taking new step with Ben Affleck
The ‘Dance Again’ singer appears gloomy in her first appearance since teaming up with ex Ben Affleck for major decision
Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set
Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set
The ’13 Going on 30’ actress kept it casual yet stylish on the set of ‘Five Star Weekend’ in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone
The Rhode founder and the ‘Death Wish’ starlet served fashion goals during their latest outing
'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’
'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’
'The Office', an American television series, ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 on NBC
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?
Brad Pitt said he’d love to work on a follow-up to Cruise’s 1990 racing film 'Days of Thunder’
Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together
Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together
David celebrates his 26th wedding anniversary with Victoria Beckham in a heartfelt post
Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance
Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance
Khloé Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson, from whom she parted ways in 2021
Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78
Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78
Lolit Solis has died at the age of 78 due to a heart attack
Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot
Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their third child, share two sons, RZA and Riot