Brad Pitt reflects on 'mistakes' after finalizing divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has shared his experience of overcoming struggles after settling his longstanding legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Fight Club star, who has been promoting his newly released action-sports film, F1, on different platforms, candidly admitted the obstacles that surrounded his life.

During his guest appearance in the New Heights podcast alongside Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, opened up about his past mistakes from his previous tumultuous marriage with the Maria actress. 

The 61-year-old American actor and film producer said he is ready to implement the lessons he learned from his shortcomings, especially when it comes to parenthood and marriage.

Shortly after his Tuesday interview, an insider close to Pitt shared with Us Weekly that his divorce from Jolie has changed him as a person.

As per the tipster, "The divorce is something that had been controlling his life for so many years. He loved her, and he knows he made mistakes."

The source further noted, "It was such a divisive, toxic situation," when he finally ended the legal battle with the Salt actress in December last year. 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie legal battle: 

This update comes after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in 2014, reached a divorce settlement on December 30, 2024, after an eight-year legal battle.

The settlement addressed marital and property rights, concluding a long and complex process following their separation in 2016.

Pitt and Jolie share three adopted children, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara and three biological kids, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.   

