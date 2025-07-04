Usher cancels series of Australian concerts without explanation

Usher has left Australian fans stunned and disappointed after abruptly cancelling his highly anticipated tour Down Under.
On Friday, the Hey Daddy singer's fans received an email from Ticketek announcing that slew of shows from Down Under tour would be cancelled without sharing an explanation.
The mail reads, “Dear Ticket Holder,” adding, “USHER’S Past Present Future Tour Cancelled”
It added, “The promoter of USHER’s Australian Tour regrets to advise that the scheduled November/December shows, will no longer be proceeding.”
“All purchased tickets will receive a full refund,” the mail stated.
It concluded, “Tickets will be automatically refunded in full (including refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) to the original payment method used for purchase and patrons do not need to take any action,” adding, “Patrons should allow approximately 30 business days for the refund to appear in their account. Please do not contact Ticketek regarding your refund.”
To note, Usher planned to bring his globetrotting Past Present Future tour Down Under for 12 shows, six at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena and six at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
It was his first headlining tour Down Under in more than a decade.
The OMG Tour in 2011 was the last time he headlined a concert series.
In 2018, the Yeah! singer was last in the Australia, performing alongside the likes of Salt-N-Pepa, T-Pain and Naughty By Nature for the RNB Fridays Live tour.
Usher's tour, which kicked off in the US back in August last year, has since landed to Europe and the UK.