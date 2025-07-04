Victoria Beckham drops throwback steamy snap with David for 26 anniversary  

Victoria Beckham is celebrating a milestone anniversary with her husband, David Beckham, alongside a steamy tribute.
The former Spice Girls singer turned to her Instagram handle on Friday, July 4, to share a never-before-seen romantic photo alongside her partner.
In the viral snapshot, the couple, who exchanged marital vows in 1999, are seen sharing a PDA-filled moment while enjoying quality time in their giant pool.
The mother-of-four marked her 26th wedding anniversary by recalling a few old memories of her happily married life with David.
She scribbled a touching note for the former English footballer, writing, "Another year, another chapter in our love story."
"I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together. You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much @davidbeckham xx. Here's to 26 years!!" she concluded her post.
This anniversary homage followed David's loving post for his beloved wife to mark their special day.
Taking to his Instagram, the 50-year-old professional footballer shared a carousel of their intimate photos, captioning, "26 years today you said YES to me. Happy Anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together. I love you, Lady Beckham."
Victoria Beckham and David relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham initially met at a soccer match in 1997 and got married two years after briefly dating in 1999.
The two also share four children, including Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Seven Beckham.