Victoria Beckham drops throwback steamy snap with David for 26 anniversary

Victoria Beckham drops throwback steamy snap with David for 26 anniversary
Victoria Beckham drops throwback steamy snap with David for 26 anniversary  

Victoria Beckham is celebrating a milestone anniversary with her husband, David Beckham, alongside a steamy tribute.

The former Spice Girls singer turned to her Instagram handle on Friday, July 4, to share a never-before-seen romantic photo alongside her partner.

In the viral snapshot, the couple, who exchanged marital vows in 1999, are seen sharing a PDA-filled moment while enjoying quality time in their giant pool.

The mother-of-four marked her 26th wedding anniversary by recalling a few old memories of her happily married life with David.

She scribbled a touching note for the former English footballer, writing, "Another year, another chapter in our love story."

"I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together. You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much @davidbeckham xx. Here's to 26 years!!" she concluded her post.

This anniversary homage followed David's loving post for his beloved wife to mark their special day.

Taking to his Instagram, the 50-year-old professional footballer shared a carousel of their intimate photos, captioning, "26 years today you said YES to me. Happy Anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together. I love you, Lady Beckham."

Victoria Beckham and David relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham initially met at a soccer match in 1997 and got married two years after briefly dating in 1999. 

The two also share four children, including Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Seven Beckham. 

Read more : Entertainment
Emma Watson sparks dating rumors after cozy outing with mystery man
Emma Watson sparks dating rumors after cozy outing with mystery man
The 'Beauty and the Beast' starlet was spotted alongside her new companion at Oxford park earlier this week
Usher cancels series of Australian concerts without explanation
Usher cancels series of Australian concerts without explanation
'Hey Daddy' singer cancelled the slew of shows from Down Under tour
Jennifer Lopez looks glum in first outing after taking new step with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez looks glum in first outing after taking new step with Ben Affleck
The ‘Dance Again’ singer appears gloomy in her first appearance since teaming up with ex Ben Affleck for major decision
Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set
Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set
The ’13 Going on 30’ actress kept it casual yet stylish on the set of ‘Five Star Weekend’ in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone
The Rhode founder and the ‘Death Wish’ starlet served fashion goals during their latest outing
'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’
'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’
'The Office', an American television series, ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 on NBC
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?
Brad Pitt said he’d love to work on a follow-up to Cruise’s 1990 racing film 'Days of Thunder’
Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together
Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together
David celebrates his 26th wedding anniversary with Victoria Beckham in a heartfelt post
Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance
Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance
Khloé Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson, from whom she parted ways in 2021
Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78
Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78
Lolit Solis has died at the age of 78 due to a heart attack
Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot
Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their third child, share two sons, RZA and Riot
Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party
Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party
The 55-year-old singer is set to kick off her Up All Night tour in Spain on Tuesday, July 8