Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner arrive at Ben Affleck’s home amid marital woes

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner stopped by Ben Affleck’s rental home earlier this week during the divorce speculations with JLo.

As seen in the photos published by Page Six, the Shotgun Wedding starlet was spotted getting into her partner’s house using the front door on Wednesday.

She was wearing fitted white jeans with a light blue collar shirt.

On the other hand, Garner can be seen arriving at her ex-husband’s house with a big smile.

The Catch Me If You Can actress donned casual blue trousers and a striped linen shirt layered under a green jacket.

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018, they also share two other children– Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15.

The latest pictures came after Lopez seemingly tried to get back with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez following divorce rumours with Affleck.

An insider exclusively told Daily Mail, “We are not surprised. They were great together. It was a long-term relationship and their families got really close, they were blended.”

According to the sources, Lopez is waiting for the right time to break the divorce news.

