Dwayne Johnson faces another injury amid ‘Smashing Machine’ filming

Dwayne Johnson has faced another injury during the filming of his upcoming action drama, Smashing Machine.
The Rock, who stars as MMA and UFC legend Mark Kerr in the upcoming series, shared a picture of his bruised arm on Tuesday.
He captioned the post, “Elbow got kissed by the boo boo monster. No extensive tissue damage. Ruptured bursa sac that will eventually heal.”
The Black Adam star shared that he has gotten “much worse” injuries in the past but nothing can stop him from working.
“I’ve had much worse, and as always let pain - and tequila - be the guide (devil emoji),” Dwayne further penned.
In the shared picture, the renowned actor is showing off his elbow, which is covered in purple and red bruises.
Dwayne further wrote in the post, “Back to work. #thesmashingmachine #bennysafdie (thank you all for the love and healing/medicine recomm.”
His comment section was swarmed with well-wishes and medicine suggestions.
The Moana 2 star thanked his fans for commenting down some great anti-inflammatories that helped him in recovering sooner.
Dwayne’s upcoming drama series is expected to release in December 2024.