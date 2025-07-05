Here's why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom decide to breakup

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's high-profile romance has come to a painful end as the heartbreaking reasons behind their split has been revealed.
Soon after the Dark Horse Singer and the Troy star confirmed their split following months of speculation, a source shared the reason for their split.
“It was probably good for Orlando to get away and enjoy some space from it all,” a source close to Perry told Page Six.
Sharing the insights on Perry’s divorce from her ex-husband Russell Brand, a source said, “Their breakup made sense to me. Russell is extremely intelligent and challenging. He was so passionate about his thoughts. Katy is very intelligent, but Russell is a very out there guy. Katy really likes her privacy. For them, it was wrong time, wrong place.”
A source mentioned, “It breaks my heart with her having to go through another breakup because I know all she [Perry] wants is consistent love and to be heard and be felt.”
To note, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were together for nine years but on thursday the former duo shared the joint statement to confirm their split.
“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.”
It added, “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”
The couple also shared a daughter together, Daisy Bloom.