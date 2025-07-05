Mel B marries hairstylist Rory McPhee in intimate wedding ceremony

Former Spice Girls' singer, Mel B Brown, finally tied the knot with her longtime fiancé, Rory McPhee, during an intimate wedding ceremony.

The 50-year-old renowned singer exchanged marital vows with her partner and hairdresser in a romantic ceremony in The Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Saturday, July 5.

During the wedding function, Mel B opted for an ivory custom gown from Josephine Scott for her nuptials, as she reportedly changed her dress from designer, Justin Alexander.

Meanwhile, her groom was photographed climbing the steps to the cathedral, wearing a kilt in red tartan.

Why Mel B marries in the royal church? 

The couple, who began dating in 2018 and later got engaged in 2022, married in the same church where late Princess Diana and King Charles married in July 1981.

Notably, the singer was permitted to access the royal church after receiving the distinction of becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) from Prince William in 2022 for her work bringing awareness to domestic violence issues.

Mel B shares her thoughts on marriage plans: 

In an old interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mel B candidly spoke about her wedding plans, “It’s a big deal because when you get married there aren't many people allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special.”

During her star-studded event, Mel B's three daughters, whom she shares with her first ex-husband, Jimmy Gulzar, were her bridesmaids. 

