Billie Eilish faces nepotism backlash as fans discover her famous parents

Billie Eilish fans have been left stunned after discovering the identities of her parents, with many taking to social media to express their surprise.

As per Dailymail, the Birds Of A Feather singer is just the only famous person in her family.

Billie got fame in the music industry at just fourteen years old and has gone on to win an impressive collection of Grammy, BRITs and Billboard awards.

Despite her fame, fans are just realizing that both of her parents boast substantial credits in blockbuster movies and popular TV shows.

Billie's mum Maggie Baird previously played a role in Friends in 1999 before the Bad Guys singer was even born.

She appeared in season six, episode four which was titled 'The One Where Joey Loses His Insurance'.

In Friends, Maggie starred as a casting director, in which Joey (Matt Le Blance) auditions for a part in front of her.

Maggie, 66, has also starred in 1989 thriller An Innocent Man, while other acting credits include The X Files, Six Feet Under and Bones.

On the other hand, Billie's father Patrick O'Connell is also a star in his own right, having been cast in the 2008 Iron Man movie.

Soon after the fans learned about Billie’s identity, they flocked to the comment section to share their reaction.

One simply asked, “So Billie is a Nepo Baby?”

Another noted, “HOLY S**T I THOUGHT SHE LOOKED FAMILIAR!”

To note, this update came after Billie and actor Nat Wolff, 30, finally confirmed to the public that they are romantically involved with one another.

