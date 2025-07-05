Mark Snow 'The X Files' music composer passes away at age of 78

Mark Snow, the popular music composer, has peacefully died at the age of 78.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deceased composer died on Friday, July 4, at his residence in Connecticut. 

Snow's fellow composer, Sean Callery, announced his death on Facebook, saying, "Mark Snow, and one of the most wonderful and talented people I’ve ever known, has passed away."

"33 years ago he began mentoring me as an artist. Who knew that I was also at the beginning of a deep friendship that would only grow and evolve over 3 decades, along with our greying hair and tighter deadlines," the statement continued. 

He continued, "I am so grateful to him for his sage counsel and his laugh-out-loud biting wit. My career got started by an act of generosity on his part 33 years ago – period, full stop."

Mark Snow's contribution in film industry: 

The passed away artist composed the iconic opening theme for the movie, The X-Files, he also worked on the crime drama series in 1993 until its end in 2018.

As per media reports, Snow has received 15 nominations due to his impeccable music composition in the film industry.

He also worked on TV movies, and some of his past credits include The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.

Mark Snow is survived by his wife, Glynnis, their three daughters, and several grandchildren. 

