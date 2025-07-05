Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs spark buzz over possible song collaboration  

Disgraced hip-hop music moguls, Kanye West and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are reportedly planning to release a new song.
According to a report by Page Six, an insider close to the rappers revealed that Ye has completed all preparations for a possible collaboration with the Bad Boy Records CEO.
"Music was a salvation for him, Diddy, like it was for Ye. Diddy’s looking to make amends. I think a song would be the best way to communicate a change," the tipster added.
The source further added that Kanye, "Be on the lookout for the song, Ye is brave enough to touch a hot [rod like] Diddy right now. I don’t think any other artists would."
As per the insider, their upcoming collaboration started in March this year, when he released a sneak peek of the track from Metropolitan Detention Centre, where Diddy has been held since September last year, over the serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering.
Kanye West released song 'Lonely Roads' alongside whom?
For those unaware, Kanye launched a song, Lonely Roads, alongside his eldest daughter, North West, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
In the song, he featured a recorded call from the father-of-seven, where he was urging him to be aware of the people, who are allegedly planning a downfall for both of them.
At the time, another source close to the rapper told The Post that the arrested rap icon was not aware that the call was coming, and he thought it was a random checkup call.
Kanye West also made a surprise appearance at the high-profile court trial of Sean Diddy Combs in June 2025.