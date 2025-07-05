Chris Martin’s hygiene issues made Dakota Johnson ‘grateful’ for breakup

Chris Martin’s reported hygiene habits are making headlines following his recent breakup with actress Dakota Johnson.
As per Radar.online, a source finally disclosed a reason of the Materialists star and frontman of Coldplay’s parted ways after a rollercoaster off-and-on eight-year romance.
An insider shared that the pair wasn't in harmony over numerous issues, including their 13-year age gap, the constant interference of Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, and disagreements over starting their own family.
But the insider mentioned the main reason for their beef was his rancid body odor.
The source said, "Chris is famed for rarely showering and walking around everywhere barefoot.”
They added, "Even before he moved to Hollywood, he was the ultimate hippie type who didn't care if he offended anyone by being entirely au naturel. Gwyneth was tolerant about it during their marriage – she thought it was awesome that Chris was doing his bit for the environment.
"Dakota is breathing a sigh of relief she no longer has to endure his filthy stench,” the tipster revealed.
The insider said Johnson's patience wore thin over Martin’s poor hygiene, particularly when he’d ignored the need to shower after intense exercise routines.
They stated, "No doubt Chris' stinky feet and general B.O. will likely haunt her dreams for a good while to come."
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin linked in 2017 and they had actually been engaged for “years” after first sparking engagement rumors in 2020.