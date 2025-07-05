Chris Martin’s hygiene issues made Dakota Johnson ‘grateful’ for breakup

Chris Martin’s hygiene issues made Dakota Johnson ‘grateful’ for breakup
Chris Martin’s hygiene issues made Dakota Johnson ‘grateful’ for breakup

Chris Martin’s reported hygiene habits are making headlines following his recent breakup with actress Dakota Johnson.

As per Radar.online, a source finally disclosed a reason of the Materialists star and frontman of Coldplay’s parted ways after a rollercoaster off-and-on eight-year romance.

An insider shared that the pair wasn't in harmony over numerous issues, including their 13-year age gap, the constant interference of Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, and disagreements over starting their own family.

But the insider mentioned the main reason for their beef was his rancid body odor.

The source said, "Chris is famed for rarely showering and walking around everywhere barefoot.”

They added, "Even before he moved to Hollywood, he was the ultimate hippie type who didn't care if he offended anyone by being entirely au naturel. Gwyneth was tolerant about it during their marriage – she thought it was awesome that Chris was doing his bit for the environment.

"Dakota is breathing a sigh of relief she no longer has to endure his filthy stench,” the tipster revealed.

The insider said Johnson's patience wore thin over Martin’s poor hygiene, particularly when he’d ignored the need to shower after intense exercise routines.

They stated, "No doubt Chris' stinky feet and general B.O. will likely haunt her dreams for a good while to come."

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin linked in 2017 and they had actually been engaged for “years” after first sparking engagement rumors in 2020.

Read more : Entertainment
Liam, Noel Gallagher end 16-Year feud with Oasis reunion in Cardiff
Liam, Noel Gallagher end 16-Year feud with Oasis reunion in Cardiff
Oasis is set to perform in 41 shows after 16 years of musical hiatus
Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs spark buzz over possible song collaboration
Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs spark buzz over possible song collaboration
The 'Donda' hitmaker released a song 'Lonely Roads' alongside his daughter, North West, for Sean 'Diddy' Combs in March this year
Mel B marries hairstylist Rory McPhee in intimate wedding ceremony
Mel B marries hairstylist Rory McPhee in intimate wedding ceremony
Rory McPhee and Mel B initially sparked romance speculations in 2018
Billie Eilish faces nepotism backlash as fans discover her famous parents
Billie Eilish faces nepotism backlash as fans discover her famous parents
Billie Eilish fans left in shock after discovering the identities of her parents
Olivia Rodrigo mesmerizes crowd at Roskilde Festival 2025 in Denmark
Olivia Rodrigo mesmerizes crowd at Roskilde Festival 2025 in Denmark
The Roskilde Festival, which will run until July 5, also featured artists like Charli XCX, Stormzy, and Fontaines D.C.
Here's why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom decide to breakup
Here's why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom decide to breakup
'Dark Horse' singer and the 'Troy' star confirmed their split following months of speculation
BTS V parties hard with Park Bo Gum ahead of headlining Celine show
BTS V parties hard with Park Bo Gum ahead of headlining Celine show
Kim Taehyung was spotted partying with Park Bo Gum ahead of headlining the Fashion Week for Celine
'Adam Adamant Lives!' star Gerald Harper passes away at 96
'Adam Adamant Lives!' star Gerald Harper passes away at 96
Gerald Harper was also known for his relationship with 'Coupling' and 'Green Wing' star Sarah Alexander in 90’s
Mark Snow 'The X Files' music composer passes away at age of 78
Mark Snow 'The X Files' music composer passes away at age of 78
The deceased artist was peacefully died in his residence in Connecticut over the weekend
Johnny Depp details painful childhood abuse after divorce from Amber Heard
Johnny Depp details painful childhood abuse after divorce from Amber Heard
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp settled their divorce matters in December 2022
Zayn Malik reflects on facing racism back during One Direction days in new song
Zayn Malik reflects on facing racism back during One Direction days in new song
One Direction star Zayn Malik opens up about dealing with discrimination in upcoming rap single
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Fourth of July with glowing selfies: See
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Fourth of July with glowing selfies: See
The ‘Atlas’ starlet marked the 249th Independence Day of the United States with a beautiful photo carousel