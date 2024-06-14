Hollywood

'House of the Dragon' renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 will premiere on HBO on June 16, 2024

  by Web Desk
  June 14, 2024


Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has officially renewed for a third season.

The announcement comes ahead of the highly anticipated season two premiere, set to air on HBO Max on Sunday June 16, 2024.

This announcement was shared by the official House of the Dragon HBO account, with the caption, “The Dance of the Dragons continues. #HouseOfTheDragon has been renewed for Season 3 on @StreamOnMax”

Soon after the announcement, fans took the internet by storm to show their excitement over the season 3 renewal.

One fan jokingly penned, “start shooting this year besties theres no way im gonna wait 2 more years again only to see daemon and rhaenyra”

While another noted, “Season hasn't even started yet and they've been renewed. You know this is about to be good.”

“Great news. Just maybe get it out a little faster!!!” gushed the third.

The fourth expressed, “Start shooting this year asap just like good old GoT days.”

House of the Dragon, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, was aired on August 21, 2022.

