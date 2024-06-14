Trending

BTS Jin's hug event: Everything you need to know!

Jin held marked first public appearance after his military discharge with special hug event on June 13, 2024

  June 14, 2024


BTS's Jin held a special hug event on June 13, 2024, at the Jamsil Arena in Songpa-gu, Seoul.

The event was part of the 2024 FESTA celebrations and marked Jin's first public appearance since his military discharge on June 7, 2024.

Jin, donning a cute cardboard poster around his neck with the words "hug me" and an illustration of himself, greeted fans with his signature smile.

He opted for a casual look for the event, wearing a white striped sweatshirt with jeans and short hair which reflected his fresh-out-of-the-military status.

When the event started, Jin was seen a little nervous as he prepared to hug fans.

One by one, fans took the stage to embrace Jin, who made sure to give each fan a warm and tight hug.

In a heartwarming moment, he comforted a nervous male fan, telling him to feel comfortable hugging him.

The other heartfelt instance during event was when Jin offered handshakes to a Muslim fan who preferred not to hug due to religious reasons.

However, the event took an unexpected turn when some female fans got a bit too enthusiastic, planting kisses on Jin's cheeks while hugging him.

Some fans also bumped into Jin while rushing to hug him, prompting the him to request, "Slowly, slowly, please don't attack!"

Despite the minor controversy, Jin's hug event proved that BTS's fan-army bond is unbreakable.

BTS's Jin dedicated three hours to hugging 1000 devoted fans who stood by him throughout his military enlistment.

