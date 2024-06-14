Hollywood

Tom Hardy to return in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' movie?

Tom Hardy played the role of Alfie Solomons in 'Peaky Blinders' series

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Tom Hardy has finally broken his silence on reprising his role in highly anticipated Netflix’s Peaky Blinders movie.

During a recent interview with Sky News, Hardy hinted at reprising his role as Alfie Solomons in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

"One hundred per cent, Alfie will definitely make an appearance,” he teased referring to his character Alfie Solomons, who was the leader of a Camden Town-based gang and a key player in the show's criminal underworld.

Hardy further added, “But I don’t know when. And I don’t even know if he will, that’s just me punting."

The Venom actor’s comments come after the film was announced by Netflix earlier this month.

Steven Knight, the creator of the show, also confirmed that Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the movie.

The Peaky Blinders movie is set to be a feature-length film that will wrap up the story of the Shelby family, rather than a seventh season. 

The show, which ran for six seasons on the BBC from 12 September 2013 to 3 April 2022, was a huge success.

Moreover, Peaky Blinders movie is expected to be released on Netflix, although a date has not yet been confirmed.

To note, Tom Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 24, 2024.

Disney finally unveils Catherine Laga'aia as Moana