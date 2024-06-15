Entertainment

Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose call it quits for good and here's why

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are no longer together as the former accused her of cheating

  • June 15, 2024
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose called it quits for THIS reason
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are no longer together as infidelity prevailed in their marriage 

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's marriage has landed in trouble owing to infidelity, sources confirmed.

" Billy and Firerose were always fighting and the relationship was toxic at times, " an insider informed US Weekly.

The source further claimed, "Billy accused Firerose of cheating and it was the final straw for him."

" Miley Cyrus and their siblings never understood their relationship and why Billy married her so abruptly. No one approved of the marriage, " the source noted.

Further adding, "Miley is hopeful this will give some peace to the family and thinks this is the right decision."

Earlier this week, Billy Ray Cyrus filed for annulment from Firerose.

