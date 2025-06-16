Entertainment

Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |
Justin Bieber has once again made headlines after releasing bombshell chat with a close friend.

On Sunday night, the Peaches hitmaker posted a series of cryptic messages on Instagram, where he talked about the impact of his own “trauma” in his life.

In the heated exchange, his friend said, “I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don't like my anger you don't like me.”

To which, Justin responded, “My anger is a response yo pain I have been thru Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean.”

The pop icon's pal accused him of “lashing out,” but tried to comfort him, sensing that he “feels” his anger.

Justin ended the friendship, noting, “Ouch, This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship. I wasn't kidding when I told u I didn't need u as a friend. I have good friends. Who will respect my boundaries.”

He added, “I thought u were a pussy. Which is why I always kept my distance but I was willing to give you the benifit of the doubt. This confirms u were the pussy I always thought u were. Please leave me alone now. Blocking u now.”

Justin Bieber's mental health struggles:

Justin Bieber has previously gotten candid about his struggles with mental health, including anxiety and depression in 2017.

Hailey Bieber's husband also shared his past struggles with Xanax abuse and other substances.

