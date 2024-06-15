Royal

Kate Middleton will attend Trooping The Colour event, confirms Princess in emotional message

Princes Kate gives update on her chemotherapy in first emotional message after cancer announcement

  • June 15, 2024
Kate Middleton will attend Trooping the Colour on June 15 as per her viral statement amidst her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales confirmed she in a personal letter that she is now ready to join the royal family on King Charles birthday over the weekend in London.

" I am looking forward to attend the King's birthday parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," Kate wrote

Kate is expected to appear in a horse- drawn carriage for the procession along with her three children, Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte and watch the parade from the Major Generals office.

Later she will appear on the Buckimgham Palace balcony with the King and her husband Prince William.

To note, Kate Middleton's letter also unwrapped details about her cancer treatment.

