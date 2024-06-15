Kate Middleton will attend Trooping The Colour event, confirms Princess in emotional message

Kate Middleton will attend Trooping the Colour on June 15 as per her viral statement amidst her cancer diagnosis.
The Princess of Wales confirmed she in a personal letter that she is now ready to join the royal family on King Charles birthday over the weekend in London.
" I am looking forward to attend the King's birthday parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," Kate wrote
Kate is expected to appear in a horse- drawn carriage for the procession along with her three children, Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte and watch the parade from the Major Generals office.
Later she will appear on the Buckimgham Palace balcony with the King and her husband Prince William.
To note, Kate Middleton's letter also unwrapped details about her cancer treatment.