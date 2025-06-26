Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change

Prince William has called on global leaders to respond to the escalating climate crisis with “urgency and purpose.”
On Thursday, the Prince of Wales held a top-level meeting to address the important role Indigenous people play in safeguarding the climate and wildlife.
He started his discussion, saying, “Sonia’s incredible work features in the final episode of our Guardians series which premieres tonight — a powerful story that speaks directly to the themes we are addressing today.”
William added, “All life begins with nature. Our forests, rivers, and the ocean are not just landscapes, they are the foundation of life on Earth. They regulate our climate, provide food and water, and sustain economies worldwide.”
The future King of Britain mentioned, “We are here today not only to recognize this truth, but to act on it with urgency and purpose.”
He stated, “Across the world, Indigenous peoples and local communities live in deep relationship with land and sea, guided by knowledge passed down through generations. Nature is not seen as a resource to be extracted, but as something sacred - to live with, respect, and sustain. Their stewardship and protection are among the most effective forces for conservation.”
Expressing his concerns, William urged, “If we are serious about achieving climate and biodiversity goals, Indigenous peoples and local communities must be central to the effort as partners, leaders and co-creators of solutions.”
He said that “momentum is growing,” and added, “I’ve invited you here because of our shared goals and the opportunity we have, together, to build a coalition that delivers. This is a moment for courage. We are not starting from zero.”
William concluded, “Let us move forward - united in purpose and committed to protecting nature as the foundation for a just and healthy future for all.”
At St. James's Palace, William held a meeting as a part of London’s Climate Action Week, in which he and his Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife organizations took a leading part.