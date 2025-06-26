Princess Charlene cancels trip with Prince Albert due to safety issues

Princess Charlene has to cancel her trip with Prince Albert, citing safety concerns in the Middle East.
The Princess of Monaco was initially going to travel with Prince Albert II and their kids, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to attend Japan for Expo 2025 Osaka.
“In light of current events taking place in the Middle East, this has led to the decision that H.S.H. Princess Charlene and the Princely children would not be participating in this trip,” the palace announcement read.
The Prince of Monaco will be travelling without wife on June 28 to attend the special event.
However, Princess Stéphanie is set to join her brother along with son Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie, as well as her daughters Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.
Princess Charlene released a statement to express her gratitude, noting, "H.S.H. Princess Charlene wishes to express her sincere thanks to the teams of the Monaco Pavilion, as well as to the partners and hosts who were to welcome her in Japan, for their understanding and ongoing commitment."
The upcoming Japan Expo, which will be open for visitors on April 13, 2025, will revolve around "Designing Future Society for Our Lives” theme.