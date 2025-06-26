Princess Charlene cancels trip with Prince Albert due to safety issues

Prince Albert set to embark on royal tour alone without wife Princess Charlene and kids

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Charlene cancels trip with Prince Albert due to safety issues
Princess Charlene cancels trip with Prince Albert due to safety issues

Princess Charlene has to cancel her trip with Prince Albert, citing safety concerns in the Middle East.

The Princess of Monaco was initially going to travel with Prince Albert II and their kids, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to attend Japan for Expo 2025 Osaka.

“In light of current events taking place in the Middle East, this has led to the decision that H.S.H. Princess Charlene and the Princely children would not be participating in this trip,” the palace announcement read.

The Prince of Monaco will be travelling without wife on June 28 to attend the special event.

However, Princess Stéphanie is set to join her brother along with son Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie, as well as her daughters Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.

Princess Charlene released a statement to express her gratitude, noting, "H.S.H. Princess Charlene wishes to express her sincere thanks to the teams of the Monaco Pavilion, as well as to the partners and hosts who were to welcome her in Japan, for their understanding and ongoing commitment."

The upcoming Japan Expo, which will be open for visitors on April 13, 2025, will revolve around "Designing Future Society for Our Lives” theme.

Read more : Royal
Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'
Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'
The Prince and Princess of Wales advised to take 'lesson' from King Charles before ascending to throne
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
The Prince of Wales held a top-level meeting to address the important role Indigenous people play
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal Family shares first statement after taking a sharp dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's viral dance
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
The Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie showcased a 'highly unique sisterhood act' at recent royal event
King Charles makes big announcement to mark beloved project’s major milestone
King Charles makes big announcement to mark beloved project’s major milestone
The United Kingdom’s King Charles unveils special surprise to celebrate huge milestone of his cherished school
Princess Diana's brother Charles drops big surprise for Prince Harry, William
Princess Diana's brother Charles drops big surprise for Prince Harry, William
Charles Earl Spencer touches Prince William, Harry's heartstrings with emotional surprise
Queen Mary champions Danish-African relations with high-stakes official visit
Queen Mary champions Danish-African relations with high-stakes official visit
Denmark’s Queen Mary paid an official visit to Nigeria earlier this week to promote Danish engagement in Africa
Prince William presents prestigious honour to 'well-deserved' figure at Windsor Castle
Prince William presents prestigious honour to 'well-deserved' figure at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales gives huge honour to key figure in a remarkable ceremony at Palace
Queen Letizia hosts Spanish team, wishes luck ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025
Queen Letizia hosts Spanish team, wishes luck ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025
The Queen of Spain, Letizia, received a special gift from the Spanish Women’s Football Team at Zarzuela Palace
King Charles reacts on video filmed to mock Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles reacts on video filmed to mock Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Buckingham Palace responds to viral 'Royal baby has arrived' video
King Charles chit-chats with George, Amal Clooney at Royal Reception
King Charles chit-chats with George, Amal Clooney at Royal Reception
King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham palace to celebrate the winners of The King's Trust Awards 2025
King Charles shakes hands with life-size gorilla puppet at Lancaster House
King Charles shakes hands with life-size gorilla puppet at Lancaster House
King Charles attends an event on driving finance into nature protection at the Grand Hall of Lancaster House