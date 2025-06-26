Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role

Princess Kate and the Duchess of Edinburgh's growing "sisterhood" is being celebrated as Sophie takes on a significantly larger role within the Royal Family.
The Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie showcased a "highly unique sisterhood act" during recent royal engagements.
On Garter Day, the two royal women were photographed sharing laughter and conversation whilst observing the procession from the Galilee Porch at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
As per GB News, a royal commentator Dr Arthur Cassidy said, "Princess Kate has, together with Duchess Sophie, crafted a highly unique sisterhood act. This really works.”
"This dynamic royal sisterhood act will gather much more momentum in the next few years as both have charismatic yet graceful charm in their personalities with adaptability and social conformity to royal protocol," he explained.
Cassidy mentioned that the Duchess has played the role of Kate's "pillar of strength" and mentor.
It is also revealed that Prince Edward’s wife also helped and guided the Princess of Wales through public expectations and royal demands.
Notably, the Princess is still recovering from cancer, and the Duchess's public display of unity arrives as she provides essential support during this difficult time.
Princess Kate’s and Duchess Sophie came amid the Duchess of Edinburgh having expressed excitement about taking a more prominent role in the Royal Family.
She is said to be "keen" to help fill gaps left by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit in 2020 and Prince Andrew's retreat from public duties.