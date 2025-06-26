Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role

The Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie showcased a 'highly unique sisterhood act' at recent royal event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role

Princess Kate and the Duchess of Edinburgh's growing "sisterhood" is being celebrated as Sophie takes on a significantly larger role within the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie showcased a "highly unique sisterhood act" during recent royal engagements.

On Garter Day, the two royal women were photographed sharing laughter and conversation whilst observing the procession from the Galilee Porch at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

As per GB News, a royal commentator Dr Arthur Cassidy said, "Princess Kate has, together with Duchess Sophie, crafted a highly unique sisterhood act. This really works.”

"This dynamic royal sisterhood act will gather much more momentum in the next few years as both have charismatic yet graceful charm in their personalities with adaptability and social conformity to royal protocol," he explained.

Cassidy mentioned that the Duchess has played the role of Kate's "pillar of strength" and mentor.

It is also revealed that Prince Edward’s wife also helped and guided the Princess of Wales through public expectations and royal demands.

Notably, the Princess is still recovering from cancer, and the Duchess's public display of unity arrives as she provides essential support during this difficult time.

Princess Kate’s and Duchess Sophie came amid the Duchess of Edinburgh having expressed excitement about taking a more prominent role in the Royal Family.

She is said to be "keen" to help fill gaps left by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit in 2020 and Prince Andrew's retreat from public duties.

Read more : Royal
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
The Prince of Wales held a top-level meeting to address the important role Indigenous people play
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal Family shares first statement after taking a sharp dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's viral dance
Princess Charlene cancels trip with Prince Albert due to safety issues
Princess Charlene cancels trip with Prince Albert due to safety issues
Prince Albert set to embark on royal tour alone without wife Princess Charlene and kids
King Charles makes big announcement to mark beloved project’s major milestone
King Charles makes big announcement to mark beloved project’s major milestone
The United Kingdom’s King Charles unveils special surprise to celebrate huge milestone of his cherished school
Princess Diana's brother Charles drops big surprise for Prince Harry, William
Princess Diana's brother Charles drops big surprise for Prince Harry, William
Charles Earl Spencer touches Prince William, Harry's heartstrings with emotional surprise
Queen Mary champions Danish-African relations with high-stakes official visit
Queen Mary champions Danish-African relations with high-stakes official visit
Denmark’s Queen Mary paid an official visit to Nigeria earlier this week to promote Danish engagement in Africa
Prince William presents prestigious honour to 'well-deserved' figure at Windsor Castle
Prince William presents prestigious honour to 'well-deserved' figure at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales gives huge honour to key figure in a remarkable ceremony at Palace
Queen Letizia hosts Spanish team, wishes luck ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025
Queen Letizia hosts Spanish team, wishes luck ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025
The Queen of Spain, Letizia, received a special gift from the Spanish Women’s Football Team at Zarzuela Palace
King Charles reacts on video filmed to mock Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles reacts on video filmed to mock Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Buckingham Palace responds to viral 'Royal baby has arrived' video
King Charles chit-chats with George, Amal Clooney at Royal Reception
King Charles chit-chats with George, Amal Clooney at Royal Reception
King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham palace to celebrate the winners of The King's Trust Awards 2025
King Charles shakes hands with life-size gorilla puppet at Lancaster House
King Charles shakes hands with life-size gorilla puppet at Lancaster House
King Charles attends an event on driving finance into nature protection at the Grand Hall of Lancaster House
Prince William awards Knighthood to Gareth Southgate at Windsor Castle
Prince William awards Knighthood to Gareth Southgate at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales bestows the former England boss with a knighthood at an Investiture ceremony