King Charles makes big announcement to mark beloved project’s major milestone

King Charles celebrated 25 years of artistic legacy at the Royal Drawing School with a big announcement.

On Wednesday, June 25, the King and Queen of the UK visited the Royal Drawing School in London to mark its milestone 25th anniversary.

In celebration of this significant milestone of King Charles’s beloved project, his Drawing School made a big announcement, unveiling a special exhibition titled The Power of Drawing that aims to highlight the central role of drawing in contemporary creative practice.

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Thursday, June 26, the Royal Family of Britain shared a series of Stories to brief about the King’s outing.

In the updates, the Royals shared a carousel of photos, offering glimpses from King Charles’s visit to the Drawing School.

“This week, The King and Queen celebrated 25 years of The Royal Drawing School. Founded in 2000 by His Majesty (then The Prince of Wales) and artist Catherine Goodman, the school has made a significant contribution to art education,” shared the Palace.

They continued, “The King has visited the Royal Drawing School many times over the years to see first-hand the work which its students have created, and how they've benefitted from their tuition.”

In the caption, the Royals further noted, “Alumni from the school were invited to paint Their Majesties' Coronation in 2023. The artists presented their work to The King earlier this year. Phoebe Stannard was one of 5 artists commissioned to capture some of the most significant moments of the Coronation weekend.”

In a video shared by Royal Drawing School on its Instagram account, King Charles and Queen Camilla were featured enjoying the exhibition with notable artists and key officials.

