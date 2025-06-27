Queen Rania quietly arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding

Queen Rania of Jordan has landed in Venice to attend the high-profile wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.
On Thursday, June 26, the Jordanian royal was spotted boarding a water taxi after touching down Venice's Marco Polo airport.
The 54-year-old queen wore an understated all-black ensemble, featuring a long-sleeved top and trousers.
She complemented her elegant look with a leather handbag and an Apple Watch, adding royal presence to the billionaire couple's nuptials.
This is not the first time that Queen Rania has joined the couple to celebrate them as she also attended their engagement party last year.
The Jordanian royal family has good ties with the Amazon founder as they previously hosted him at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman in 2016.
Besides the wife of King Abdullah, many high-profile guests have arrived in Venetian city since past two days.
Orlando Bloom, film producer Brian Grazer, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Tom Brady have all been spotted arriving for the festivities.
As per reports, the love-birds have invited 200 people to their three-day Italian wedding, which kicked off on Thursday, June 26 and will end on Saturday.
The founder of the e-commerce conglomerate has hired out the Aman Hotel in Venice for his closest friends and family to stay during his destination wedding.