Queen Rania quietly arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding

The wife of King Abdullah also attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez' engagement party last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Queen Rania arrival in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding
 Queen Rania arrival in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding

Queen Rania of Jordan has landed in Venice to attend the high-profile wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

On Thursday, June 26, the Jordanian royal was spotted boarding a water taxi after touching down Venice's Marco Polo airport.

The 54-year-old queen wore an understated all-black ensemble, featuring a long-sleeved top and trousers.

She complemented her elegant look with a leather handbag and an Apple Watch, adding royal presence to the billionaire couple's nuptials.

This is not the first time that Queen Rania has joined the couple to celebrate them as she also attended their engagement party last year.

The Jordanian royal family has good ties with the Amazon founder as they previously hosted him at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman in 2016.

Besides the wife of King Abdullah, many high-profile guests have arrived in Venetian city since past two days.

Orlando Bloom, film producer Brian Grazer, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Tom Brady have all been spotted arriving for the festivities.

As per reports, the love-birds have invited 200 people to their three-day Italian wedding, which kicked off on Thursday, June 26 and will end on Saturday.

The founder of the e-commerce conglomerate has hired out the Aman Hotel in Venice for his closest friends and family to stay during his destination wedding.

Read more : Royal
Prince William’s plan for Harry’s kids might impact Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince William’s plan for Harry’s kids might impact Eugenie, Beatrice
The Prince of Wales is considering removing the HRH titles from Prince Harry's children
Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit
Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020
Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik
Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik
The Danish Queen travelled to Nigeria in a low-key two-day visit without King Frederik
Prince William expresses ‘delight’ after Charles honours Princess Diana’s memory
Prince William expresses ‘delight’ after Charles honours Princess Diana’s memory
Princess Diana was the mother of Prince William, the Prince of Wales
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's return to Countess of Wessex duties
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's return to Countess of Wessex duties
Duchess Sophie visited the Countess of Wessex Studio earlier this week
Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'
Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'
The Prince and Princess of Wales advised to take 'lesson' from King Charles before ascending to throne
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
The Prince of Wales held a top-level meeting to address the important role Indigenous people play
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal Family shares first statement after taking a sharp dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's viral dance
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
The Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie showcased a 'highly unique sisterhood act' at recent royal event
Princess Charlene cancels trip with Prince Albert due to safety issues
Princess Charlene cancels trip with Prince Albert due to safety issues
Prince Albert set to embark on royal tour alone without wife Princess Charlene and kids
King Charles makes big announcement to mark beloved project’s major milestone
King Charles makes big announcement to mark beloved project’s major milestone
The United Kingdom’s King Charles unveils special surprise to celebrate huge milestone of his cherished school
Princess Diana's brother Charles drops big surprise for Prince Harry, William
Princess Diana's brother Charles drops big surprise for Prince Harry, William
Charles Earl Spencer touches Prince William, Harry's heartstrings with emotional surprise