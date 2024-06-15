Kate Middleton’s royal return linked to William’s ‘suspicious’ MI6 trip

Kate Middleton has announced her royal return after months of being MIA, but royal enthusiasts are suspicious of the timing.
The Princess of Wales, who has not made a public appearance since January this year due to cancer, is set to attend the Trooping the Colour parade this weekend, with the announcement coming just a day before the festivities.
Taking to Instagram on June 14, Kate shared, “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”
It is interesting to note that Kate’s announcement not only came a day before the parade, but also just a day after her husband William made a secret visit to the MI6, the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service.
On June 13, People shared an official royal engagement record which confirmed that “The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited the Secret Intelligence Service.”
Royal fans were quick to point out the coincidence, as per Grunge, with one taking to social media to question: “Why did they use fake pics before?! Why haven't her parents been seen or made comments? Where are the kids? Why did William meet with M16 only to have this pic emerge hours later? Wake up people.”
However, one other royal watchdog pointed out how William’s MI6 visit may actually be to ensure Kate’s security at the event.
“I'm so excited and I am so glad we have our community to share in this. Do you think this is why William went to see M16?” Grunge quoted an X user.
It is pertinent to mention that while Prince William’s visit to the MI6 a day before Kate’s announcement could be related to security measures for her, but it could also be purely coincidental.