‘I Try’ singer Angela Bofill passes away at 70

The renowned veteran singer, Angela Bofill, has left the music industry mourning on Friday.
Her representative told People that the This Time I'll Be Sweeter crooner passed away at her daughter's home in California.
The shocking news was shared on Angela’s personal Facebook account in two separate posts on Friday.
“ON BEHALF OF MY DEAR FRIEND ANGIE, I AM SADDENED TO ANNOUNCE HER PASSING ON THE MORNING OF JUNE 13TH,” the first post read.
Angela’s funeral will be held at St. Dominick's Church in California on June 28.
Another post read, “JUST TO CLEAR UP THE CONFUSION. ON BEHALF OF SHAUNA BOFILL, HUSBAND CHRIS PORTUGUESE, WE ARE SADDENED BUT MUST REPORT THAT THE PASSING OF ANGELA YESTERDAY IS INDEED TRUE.”
The message was signed by her friend and manager, Rich Engel.
Angela entered the music industry during her teenage days, she recorded her first studio album Angie in 1978.
The late singer continued recording new albums into the 1990s.
Her popular tracks include Something About You, I'm on Your Side, Let Me Be the One, and I Just Wanna Stop.