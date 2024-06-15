Entertainment

‘I Try’ singer Angela Bofill passes away at 70

Angela Bofill died in California at the age of 70 on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
‘I Try’ singer Angela Bofill passes away at 70
‘I Try’ singer Angela Bofill passes away at 70

The renowned veteran singer, Angela Bofill, has left the music industry mourning on Friday.

Her representative told People that the This Time I'll Be Sweeter crooner passed away at her daughter's home in California.

The shocking news was shared on Angela’s personal Facebook account in two separate posts on Friday.

“ON BEHALF OF MY DEAR FRIEND ANGIE, I AM SADDENED TO ANNOUNCE HER PASSING ON THE MORNING OF JUNE 13TH,” the first post read.

Angela’s funeral will be held at St. Dominick's Church in California on June 28.

Another post read, “JUST TO CLEAR UP THE CONFUSION. ON BEHALF OF SHAUNA BOFILL, HUSBAND CHRIS PORTUGUESE, WE ARE SADDENED BUT MUST REPORT THAT THE PASSING OF ANGELA YESTERDAY IS INDEED TRUE.”

The message was signed by her friend and manager, Rich Engel.

Angela entered the music industry during her teenage days, she recorded her first studio album Angie in 1978.

The late singer continued recording new albums into the 1990s.

Her popular tracks include Something About You, I'm on Your Side, Let Me Be the One, and I Just Wanna Stop.

‘I Try’ singer Angela Bofill passes away at 70

‘I Try’ singer Angela Bofill passes away at 70
Kate Middleton’s royal return linked to William’s ‘suspicious’ MI6 trip

Kate Middleton’s royal return linked to William’s ‘suspicious’ MI6 trip
Piers Morgan welcomes Kate Middleton as Princess set for royal return

Piers Morgan welcomes Kate Middleton as Princess set for royal return
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return

Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return

Entertainment News

Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose call it quits for good and here's why
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Hailey Bieber experiencing 'lower back pain' as part of her pregnancy
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Ben Affleck wants 'loving' divorce from J.Lo as he did with Jennifer Garner
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Kourtney Kardashian shares update on living situation with husband Travis Barker
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Ayeza Khan up for super mommy duties in new post
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Kiara Advani drops inside pictures from 10-year celebration in the industry
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Dwayne Johnson faces another injury amid ‘Smashing Machine’ filming
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Camila Cabello breaks silence on Met Gala ice purse rumors
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
Cole Swindell gets hitched to Courtney Little in Sonoma