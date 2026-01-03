Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'

  • By Riba Shaikh
As Kate Middleton inches closer to the throne as the next Queen of England, royal expert weighs in on her achievements and challenges.

Kate's royal role took a major turn after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 when Charles named William and Catherine the new Prince and Princess of Wales, declaring their prominent position in his reign.

Analysing Kate's growth over the years, a royal expert, Katie Nicholl told OK!, "Kate’s had to go through some incredibly hard, private moments very publicly, and she has navigated those with grace and courage, and led by example."

Nicholl continued, "We know Charles has been having ongoing cancer treatment, and that has brought into focus Kate and William’s proximity to the throne."

"William has said that being King isn’t the first thing he thinks about when he wakes up, but it is certainly something they’ll be planning for. They will be thinking about their future," she added.

The royal expert further explained, "I think for Kate and William, the greatest challenge is going to be navigating their role as hands-on parents, and making sure they set the tone for the future of the monarchy."

"That’s going to be very much part of the bigger picture when they are king and queen. They’ll be thinking ahead for future generations, so [the monarchy] doesn’t end with King William V, but continues with King George," she noted.

It is pertinent to mention, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January of 2024, she remained off the public eye till March before publicly announcing her health battle.

After undergoing a nine-month long treatment, in September she shared a positive update on her recovery from cancer.

The future queen resumed her public facing duties in November 2024 and has been actively representing royal family since then.

