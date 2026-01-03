Sci-Tech
Clicks announces communicator smartphone and power keyboard

Clicks phone features a 50MP rear camera, 24MP front camera, and is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, and more

Clicks Technology has announced its first standalone smartphone, the Clicks Communicator,along with a new accessory called the Power Keyboard, ahead of CES 2026.

Popular for its physical keyboard cases for smartphones, the company is now diversifying into purpose-built mobile hardware.

The Clicks Communicator is particularly designed for “communication, not consumption” and is for users who want a secondary phone for messaging purposes.

The recently announced handset consists of a 4-inch OLED display and a full tactile QWERTY keyboard, providing an immersive visual experience.

In terms of camera capabilities, the device features a 50MP rear camera, 24MP front camera, and is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, USB-C and wireless charging, and expandable storage via microSD up to 2TB.

Moreover, the device operates on a customised variant of Android 16 and supports NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Alongside the smartphone, Clicks has also introduced the Power Keyboard, a Bluetooth accessory compatible with iOS and Android devices.

The keyboard features a built-in battery and supports several devices such as smart TVs and tablets.

Clicks Communicator phone price

The pre order price of Click’s phone is $399, with a standard retail price of $499 later this year.

Both the phone and keyboard are set to be officially unveiled during CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6–9.

