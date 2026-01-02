Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Jelly Roll reveals shocking truth behind his dramatic weight loss journey

The 'Son of Sinner' crooner shares weight loss transformation

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jelly Roll reveals shocking truth behind his dramatic weight loss journey
Jelly Roll reveals shocking truth behind his dramatic weight loss journey  

Jelly Roll has left his fans stunned with his shocking revelation about his rocky health journey.  

 In a conversation with Men's Health magazine, the American rapper and singer has shared that he has lost at least 200 lbs. Weight loss transformation.

"My testosterone level—and I’m cool to talk about this openly—was that of a preteen boy. When I went in there for the test, it was bad. Bad. The world opened up when I saw it on paper," Roll explained.

He continued, "I was like, 'That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we’re talking a 57, you can’t get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling. The first couple of blood panels were like, 'How are you alive?"

"Now it’s a totally different thing, I’m chasing her around the house, you know what I’m saying? I’m like a teenage kid again! I’m like the Pink Panther: I bust out of every corner. And she opens the cabinet, and I go, Hi," the Grammy-nominated added.

For those unaware, Jelly Roll recently caught media attention after he opened up about the effects that his weight had on intimacy in his marriage.

"I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you're crying, Joe," Jelly noted at the time.

Jelly Roll is married to Bunnie Xo, with whom he also shares two kids, including Bailee Ann and Noah.

Drake, Adin Ross face legal heat over alleged stake gambling scheme

Drake, Adin Ross face legal heat over alleged stake gambling scheme
Sabrina Carpenter joins Miss Piggy in 'The Muppet Show' 2026 teaser trailer

Sabrina Carpenter joins Miss Piggy in 'The Muppet Show' 2026 teaser trailer
BTS confirms full-group comeback with highly-anticipated musical album

BTS confirms full-group comeback with highly-anticipated musical album
Nicole Kidman looks ahead to New Year after awkward reunion with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman looks ahead to New Year after awkward reunion with Keith Urban

Finn Wolfhard breaks silence on ‘IT’ return after ‘Stranger Things’ finale

Finn Wolfhard breaks silence on ‘IT’ return after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
George Clooney blasts Donald Trump over his remark about French citizenship

George Clooney blasts Donald Trump over his remark about French citizenship
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter death: Disturbing details emerge amid police probe

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter death: Disturbing details emerge amid police probe
'Stranger Things' creators break silence on Will’s coming out scene backlash

'Stranger Things' creators break silence on Will’s coming out scene backlash
Taylor Swift sparkles in glittering golden gown at Este Haim’s wedding

Taylor Swift sparkles in glittering golden gown at Este Haim’s wedding
Will Smith caught in legal chaos as violinist Brian sues for sexual harassment

Will Smith caught in legal chaos as violinist Brian sues for sexual harassment
Noah Kahan rings in his 29th birthday with emotional message

Noah Kahan rings in his 29th birthday with emotional message
Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter discovered dead on New Year’s Day in San Francisco

Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter discovered dead on New Year’s Day in San Francisco

Popular News

Dwayne Johnson reflects on his movie breakthrough in 'The Mummy Returns'

Dwayne Johnson reflects on his movie breakthrough in 'The Mummy Returns'
6 minutes ago
Dia Mirza hints at blockbuster 2026 with multiple new projects in the pipeline

Dia Mirza hints at blockbuster 2026 with multiple new projects in the pipeline
an hour ago
Brennan Johnson set to make Crystal Palace debut after record-breaking move

Brennan Johnson set to make Crystal Palace debut after record-breaking move
52 minutes ago