Jelly Roll reveals shocking truth behind his dramatic weight loss journey  

Jelly Roll has left his fans stunned with his shocking revelation about his rocky health journey.
In a conversation with Men's Health magazine, the American rapper and singer has shared that he has lost at least 200 lbs. Weight loss transformation.
"My testosterone level—and I’m cool to talk about this openly—was that of a preteen boy. When I went in there for the test, it was bad. Bad. The world opened up when I saw it on paper," Roll explained.
He continued, "I was like, 'That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we’re talking a 57, you can’t get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling. The first couple of blood panels were like, 'How are you alive?"
"Now it’s a totally different thing, I’m chasing her around the house, you know what I’m saying? I’m like a teenage kid again! I’m like the Pink Panther: I bust out of every corner. And she opens the cabinet, and I go, Hi," the Grammy-nominated added.
For those unaware, Jelly Roll recently caught media attention after he opened up about the effects that his weight had on intimacy in his marriage.
"I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you're crying, Joe," Jelly noted at the time.
Jelly Roll is married to Bunnie Xo, with whom he also shares two kids, including Bailee Ann and Noah.