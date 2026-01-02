BTS confirms full-group comeback with highly-anticipated musical album 

BTS has announced a new musical album after a long hiatus.
On Thursday, January 1st, the popular K-pop sensational boy band’s agency confirmed in a statement.
RM, the group's leader, wrote that he had "waited more desperately than anyone else" for the comeback.
BTS also released a handwritten New Year's letter thanking fans for their support and saying they missed them.
They also revealed that the album will feature all seven members of the band, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
This album is scheduled to be premiered on March 20, 2026, marking its first full-group comeback in nearly four years.
According to media reports, the album will be the group's first release since the anthology album Proof in June 2022, according to BigHit Music.
This update came after the group completed South Korea’s mandatory military service, due to which the group members had been on hiatus.
However, after their tough military service, all seven members have been discharged.
As per the military service rules, all able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve at least 18 months in the military in a country that faces security threats from North Korea.