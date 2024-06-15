Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan spill deets about famous ‘Bridgerton’ scene

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan have opened up about their rebellious characters in the famous Netflix series, Bridgerton.

Luke’s Colin Bridgerton and Nicola’s Penelope Featherington broke some “rules” during the fifth episode of season three of the Regency romance.

During their recent conversation with TheWrap, Nicola said, “They’re constantly breaking rules. They’re sneaky, they seem like little sweeties … but they’re always breaking rules.”

In the latest episode released on May 16, Colin confessed his love for his fiancée for the first time.

Later on in the episode, the newly engaged couple broke the societal rule of waiting till marriage to sleep together.

Luke chimed in, “They both love that — Colin is a big rule breaker, they like to break the rules. Something about that era as well — the danger of it — makes it quite sexy — being forbidden. But I think, at that moment, they’re so in love that everything else...”

“Everything washes away,” Coughlan finished, “The world doesn’t matter in that moment.”

Nicola then shared how she learned more about the importance of “safety” on the set.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 was released on June 13.

