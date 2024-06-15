Miley Cyrus shares shocking details about mom Tish Cyrus weed

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Miley Cyrus has shared a surprising tale about her mother, Tish Cyrus, revealing the potent effects of her marijuana.

Speaking at My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman podcast, the Flower singer revealed her mom's weed is “so heavy” that it was even too much for Wiz Khalifa's tolerance level.

Miley said, “I will randomly take one small puff off my mom's joint — pretty much never — because it's way too strong.”

The Grammys winner added, “I don't smoke my mom's weed anymore.”

She went on to say, “The last time I smoked her weed was a couple weeks ago, and I did walk in and take the smallest puff ever.”

Sharing her experience, the Wrecking Ball singer mentioned that the effect left her unable to drive for “what felt like three days.”

Miley noted further, “I didn't know who I was.”

She continued, “My mom gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack 'cause her weed was too heavy.”

But Miley acknowledged that experience and claimed that, although it wouldn't be her last, she wouldn't be inhaling when she took a puff from her mom's joint.

“Usually, I fake it to be cool for my mom,” she joked.

Notably, Miley introduced her mother to weed and suggested she started smoking for her anxiety.  

