Margot Robbie shares sweet balcony moment with husband Tom Ackerley in Italy

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley were spotted sharing a tender moment on a sun-drenched balcony in Italy.
On July 18, the Barbie starlet and The Sims star were seen on a hotel balcony in Naples, Italy, where they shared a romantic moment.
Ackerley embraced Robbie from behind and placed a sweet kiss on her head as she drank from her glass bottle.
While enjoying the affectionate moment, Robbie wore a strapless dress she has previously been spotted in: the Elephant Tapestry Mini Dress by Kristin Mallison.
She styled hair down in beachy waves, parted down the middle, while Ackerley also opted for a casual and breezy style in a simple button-down shirt and shorts.
The couple’s Italian balcony sighting came after they welcomed their first baby, a boy, in November.
Since welcoming their son, Robbie and Ackerley have made a few public appearances, including a beach outing on Australia’s Gold Coast in April.
They made a beach outing as Robbie was on break from filming Wuthering Heights on location in the U.K. alongside Jacob Elordi.
After welcoming her baby boy, Robbie indulged herself in work and “enjoying motherhood.
“Margot has several projects lined up next year," the insider said at the time, adding, “She wants to rest now and spend time with the baby.”
To note, Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française and in 2016 they wed in a private ceremony in Australia.