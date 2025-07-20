Millie Bobby Brown alarms fans with ‘eleventh’ photo in hospital gown

Millie Bobby Brown alarms fans with ‘eleventh’ photo in hospital gown
Millie Bobby Brown alarms fans with ‘eleventh’ photo in hospital gown

Millie Bobby Brown has sparked concerns among fans as she shared a hidden snap in a hospital gown.

On Sunday, the Enola Holmes actress shared a slew of images from her summer getaway with husband, Jake Bongiovi.

“Helluva summer thus far,” she wrote in the caption.

However, it was the eleventh slide in her photo dump which caught the eyes of fans as it featured Millie sitting on a chair in a hospital gown.

Shortly after Millie’s post, her ardent fans rushed to the comment section to express their concern for the actress.

“What happened in photo 11?” one wrote.

While another added, “What happened to the 11 photo sweetie?”

“Omggg are you okay in pic 11???” the third asked.

While it remains unclear whether Millie was facing a real medical emergency, the hospital gown photo could be from the set of Stranger Things, especially since it appeared as the 11th slide in her photo dump, a possible nod to her character, Eleven.

Millie’s post come just few days after Netflix unveiled a nearly 3-minute-long spine-chilling trailer of Stranger Things season 5 on YouTube.

Stranger Things Season 5 is set to drop in three parts, with Part 1 premiering on Netflix on November 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, the second part will be released on Christmas Day and the final and third past will premiere on New Year’s Eve.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Charli XCX, George Daniel share inside look at their wild wedding afterparty

Charli XCX, George Daniel share inside look at their wild wedding afterparty
The 32-year-old singer exchanged the vows with George Daniel at Hackney Town Hall on Saturday

Gwyneth Paltrow throws shade at Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston

Gwyneth Paltrow throws shade at Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt began dating in 1994 after meeting on the set of 'Se7en'

Priyanka Chopra sets pulses racing with sizzling beach photo dump: SEE

Priyanka Chopra sets pulses racing with sizzling beach photo dump: SEE
The ‘Heads of State’ actress flaunts her curves in a steamy post-birthday photo dump

Zoë Kravitz makes first appearance after earning 2025 Emmy nominations

Zoë Kravitz makes first appearance after earning 2025 Emmy nominations
The 'Batman' actress received special nomination for the 2025 Emmys earlier this week

Gracie Abrams drops sweet reminder as The Secret of Us Tour resumes in 4 days

Gracie Abrams drops sweet reminder as The Secret of Us Tour resumes in 4 days
The ‘That’s So True’ songstress is set to resume The Secret of Us Tour in the U.S. on July 23 after a 10-day break

Victoria Beckham hilariously roasts David’s 'terrible' hair transformation

Victoria Beckham hilariously roasts David’s 'terrible' hair transformation
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999

Blake Lively wins judge’s support as Baldoni’s team levels major accusation

Blake Lively wins judge’s support as Baldoni’s team levels major accusation
Judge Lewis Liman slams Justin Baldoni’s legal team during an emergency hearing in Blake Lively case

‘Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley gets engaged to Natalie Kuckenburg

‘Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley gets engaged to Natalie Kuckenburg
Paul Wesley’s fiancée Natalie Kuckenburg announced engagement news on social media