Millie Bobby Brown alarms fans with ‘eleventh’ photo in hospital gown

Millie Bobby Brown has sparked concerns among fans as she shared a hidden snap in a hospital gown.
On Sunday, the Enola Holmes actress shared a slew of images from her summer getaway with husband, Jake Bongiovi.
“Helluva summer thus far,” she wrote in the caption.
However, it was the eleventh slide in her photo dump which caught the eyes of fans as it featured Millie sitting on a chair in a hospital gown.
Shortly after Millie’s post, her ardent fans rushed to the comment section to express their concern for the actress.
“What happened in photo 11?” one wrote.
While another added, “What happened to the 11 photo sweetie?”
“Omggg are you okay in pic 11???” the third asked.
While it remains unclear whether Millie was facing a real medical emergency, the hospital gown photo could be from the set of Stranger Things, especially since it appeared as the 11th slide in her photo dump, a possible nod to her character, Eleven.
Millie’s post come just few days after Netflix unveiled a nearly 3-minute-long spine-chilling trailer of Stranger Things season 5 on YouTube.
Stranger Things Season 5 is set to drop in three parts, with Part 1 premiering on Netflix on November 26, 2025.
Meanwhile, the second part will be released on Christmas Day and the final and third past will premiere on New Year’s Eve.