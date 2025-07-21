Jennifer Lopez announces to release new single on her 56th birthday

Jennifer Lopez has announced to release a new single on her 56th birthday.

On Sunday night, July 20, JLo shared that she’s dropping a brand-new track titled, Birthday, dropping on July 24, the same day she celebrates her milestone birthday.

The Ain't Your Mama made the announcement via Instagram, where she invited fans to RSVP to her “birthday story.”

The pop icon made the announcement via social media, where she posted a festive invitation encouraging fans to RSVP to her “birthday story.”

“4 days until my birthday and I can't wait to ring it in with all of you. Comment "BIRTHDAY" if you want to celebrate with me,” caption of the post read.

Jennifer’s fans swarmed the comment section to express their excitement and wish her an early birthday.

A fan wished, “Happy Early Birthday, JLo! Wishing you an amazing day even while you're crushing it on tour!”

Another commented, “Early birthday wishes to the incredible Jennifer Lopez! Hope your special day is filled with love & tour vibes "

“Sending early birthday love to Jennifer! Wishing you joy on your day & a blast on tour,” a third noted.

Jennifer’s upcoming song will be available on all major streaming platforms starting July 24.

