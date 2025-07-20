Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine reveals his ‘theatrical’ bedtime routine with kids


Story time gets dramatic at the Pratt house!

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt opened up about her “theatrical” bedtime routine with her husband, Chris Pratt and their three kids.

"As of late, my two girls are getting very into the, I guess, theatrical component of story time," the New York Times bestselling author said, referring to daughters Lyla Maria, 4, and Eloise Christina, 3.

She went on to share, "Even though you wind down at the end of the day, they're putting on their costumes and doing full presentations.”

"My husband is very into it as well. He gets into the voices and the theatrics behind it. It's actually really sweet,” Katherine, who also shares 8-month-old son Ford Fitzgerald with Pratt, further added.

The BDA Baby podcast host also shared that her children's love for story time was passed down from herself as she used to do the same with her parents, mom Maria Shriver and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Growing up, story time was always something that we did as a family, and something that I always looked forward to — my mom or my dad reading a story to us as we were getting ready to go to sleep, or even just during the day," she shared.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is also a step-parent to Chris Pratt's son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

